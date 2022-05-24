Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jennifer Connelly recalls flying with Tom Cruise: ‘He’s such a good pilot’

Jennifer Connelly, who stars opposite of Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ has been open about her fear of flying in the past

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Jennifer Connelly is facing her flying fears.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the actress, 51, admitted that flying isn't her "favorite" thing to do despite the movie being about airplanes. She shared that her co-star, Tom Cruise, took her up in a World War II-era plane during their time filming "Top Gun: Maverick."

"It was an extraordinary experience," Connelly said. "It was a P-51, which is a World War II plane, and it was pretty extraordinary. We were flying, skimming the top of the mountains and there was a jet right off our wing that was filming us, so it was definitely flying unlike any flying I’ve done before."

Jennifer Connelly shares her flying experience with Tom Cruise during filming "Top Gun: Maverick."

Jennifer Connelly shares her flying experience with Tom Cruise during filming "Top Gun: Maverick." (Getty Images)

When asked if she was nervous to get in the plane with Cruise, she responded, "He’s such a good pilot and he’s so meticulous in absolutely everything that he does, so it was kind of therapeutic for me."

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ STAR TOM CRUISE DETAILS ‘GRUELING’ AVIATION TRAINING FOR FILM: ‘I’M VERY PROUD'

She continued: "As someone who doesn’t really love to fly to do that kind of flying with someone like him I could just enjoy it."

Connelly stars as Cruise’s love interest in the recently released film. She shares in the interview that before filming, she had never met the actor or starred with him in a movie.

Greg Tarzan Davis, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival.

Greg Tarzan Davis, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

"He’s just a great actor, so he makes it just a joy working with him," Connelly said as she described her character’s role in the movie.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ATTEND ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ LONDON PREMIERE

Connelly plays the character Penny Bengamin in "Top Gun: Maverick" which was mentioned in the original 1986 "Top Gun."

"I love the idea of their relationship," Connelly said of Penny Bengamin and Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. "So these characters have known each other for a long time, so I think it was a fun place to start their relationship."

(L-R) Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm attend the Royal Film Performance screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" in London. 

(L-R) Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm attend the Royal Film Performance screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" in London.  (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Cruise has had a love for flying for years and showed up to the world premiere in a helicopter.

Cruise's helicopter touched down on the retired USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California. The helicopter was emblazoned with Cruise's name and the "Top Gun: Maverick" logo.

During the premiere, Cruise explained to the cameras that it was "an honor" to be at the movie premiere following coronavirus lockdowns.

Tom Cruise arrives in a helicopter to the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!" aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022.

Tom Cruise arrives in a helicopter to the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick!" aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, California on May 4, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

"But to be here to see you all," Cruise said on the red carpet. "This is the first time I've been on a movie set for years in lockdown and shooting. I'm seeing faces again and this is humanity back, you know. It's an honor to be here for me." 

"Top Gun: Maverick" also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro and Glen Powell. The highly anticipated film is set to be released on Friday.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

