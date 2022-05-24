‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jennifer Connelly recalls flying with Tom Cruise: ‘He’s such a good pilot’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Connelly is facing her flying fears.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the actress, 51, admitted that flying isn't her "favorite" thing to do despite the movie being about airplanes. She shared that her co-star, Tom Cruise, took her up in a World War II-era plane during their time filming "Top Gun: Maverick."

"It was an extraordinary experience," Connelly said. "It was a P-51, which is a World War II plane, and it was pretty extraordinary. We were flying, skimming the top of the mountains and there was a jet right off our wing that was filming us, so it was definitely flying unlike any flying I’ve done before."

When asked if she was nervous to get in the plane with Cruise, she responded, "He’s such a good pilot and he’s so meticulous in absolutely everything that he does, so it was kind of therapeutic for me."

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ STAR TOM CRUISE DETAILS ‘GRUELING’ AVIATION TRAINING FOR FILM: ‘I’M VERY PROUD'

She continued: "As someone who doesn’t really love to fly to do that kind of flying with someone like him I could just enjoy it."

Connelly stars as Cruise’s love interest in the recently released film. She shares in the interview that before filming, she had never met the actor or starred with him in a movie.

"He’s just a great actor, so he makes it just a joy working with him," Connelly said as she described her character’s role in the movie.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ATTEND ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ LONDON PREMIERE

Connelly plays the character Penny Bengamin in "Top Gun: Maverick" which was mentioned in the original 1986 "Top Gun."

"I love the idea of their relationship," Connelly said of Penny Bengamin and Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. "So these characters have known each other for a long time, so I think it was a fun place to start their relationship."

Cruise has had a love for flying for years and showed up to the world premiere in a helicopter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cruise's helicopter touched down on the retired USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California. The helicopter was emblazoned with Cruise's name and the "Top Gun: Maverick" logo.

During the premiere, Cruise explained to the cameras that it was "an honor" to be at the movie premiere following coronavirus lockdowns .

"But to be here to see you all," Cruise said on the red carpet. "This is the first time I've been on a movie set for years in lockdown and shooting. I'm seeing faces again and this is humanity back, you know. It's an honor to be here for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Top Gun: Maverick" also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro and Glen Powell. The highly anticipated film is set to be released on Friday.