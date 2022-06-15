Jennifer Aniston labeled a 'nepotism baby' as she faces backlash over comments regarding becoming famous

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston is facing backlash after comments she made regarding people becoming famous for no reason.

Aniston, 53, made the comments while talking with Sebastian Stan about his role in "Pam & Tommy" as part of an Actors on Actors interview for Variety. Stan and Aniston were discussing the leak of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's sex tape.

"It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous," the "Friends" star said. "This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those."

Aniston went on to say the rise of this new fame is sort of "diluting" her job as an actress.

"I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people," Aniston said.

"You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram," she added. "It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job."

However, many on the internet were quick to judge Aniston's words.

"jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right," one user wrote.

Aniston is the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow.

"Jennifer Aniston's parents were both millionaire actors embedded in the film industry," another wrote. "Their connections allowed for Aniston to have the career that she has. Not trying to minimize what she did in her career but I actually think some of this move away from industry elite is good."

"I get her point, but nepotism was already affecting the industry like that back then," one user added. "Only difference is that it was on a smaller scale."

Others agreed with Aniston's take.

"She's not wrong… the early 00's was revolutionizing. You actually had to have talent," one user wrote.

"back then you had to be talented not marketable," a user added.

"She's not wrong," one user said. "Addison Rae wouldn't even have made it to a screen in 2001."