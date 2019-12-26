Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt 'flirtatious at times' following Christmas party: report

Are things heating up between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt again?

Following a report of Pitt appearing at his ex-wife’s Christmas party, a source spoke to Us Weekly about the former couple and claimed that their energy was “flirtatious at times.”

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times,” the source told the outlet. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

Pitt and the “Friends” star were married in a highly publicized relationship in 2000 and ultimately divorced in 2005.

Pitt soon began dating Angelina Jolie after his split with Aniston, spending 10 years together with his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star. The couple — affectionately dubbed “Brangelina” — started dating in 2006 and wed in 2014, before ultimately splitting in 2016.

Us Weekly’s source spoke on Pitt and Aniston’s divorce, noting, “It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005.”

“This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans,” the source continued.

The source further noted that the communication is strong between the former lovers, stating, “Their bond is solid. They’ve come a really long way.”