Jenna Bush Hager hosts heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather George H.W. Bush

NBC News’ Jenna Bush Hager hosted an hour-long special that acted as a tribute to her late grandfather, former president George H.W. Bush, who died earlier this month at 94.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, was memorialized last week, and his granddaughter capped off the coverage with the Dateline NBC special in his honor. Currently available to view online, the tribute, titled “Remembering George H.W. Bush: A Love Letter to Gampy,” aired Saturday and focused entirely on both the professional and personal life of the departed commander-in-chief.

“Tonight a deeply personal look at George H.W. Bush, one only our family can show you,” the special began, narrated by Jenna.

A choked-up Bush Hager continued: “It seemed like my grandfather packed six lifetimes into one. He was a fighter pilot, congressman, ambassador, director of the CIA, vice president and president. In the rough and tumble world of politics, he tried to work across party lines. Someone even called him the presidency’s last gentleman. But to me, he was Gampy. The one who cried as easily as I do, wrote prolific love letters, shaved his head to support a child with cancer, once drank martinis in his hospital bed and jumped out of planes again, and again, and again. Tonight, the man I’ll miss.”

The special ran through a slew of home movies, private interviews with the late president and conversations about his legacy with former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, the late Barbara Bush, former President Bill Clinton, and many more who knew the former personally.