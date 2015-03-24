Jeff Dunham's 'Achmed the Dead Terrorist' gets the TV movie treatment

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham has breathed fresh life into his popular character, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, with his first animated film starring the skeletal figurine.

Entitled “Achmed Saves America,” the comedy-driven movie depicts the beloved, failed bad guy having unexpectedly found himself in the U.S heartland of Americanville. “The Little Skeleton That Couldn’t” is subsequently mistaken as a French exchange student while he plots to blow up the town of “infidels.” However, the “evil terrorist” is slowly exposed to the benefits of freedom-loving American life – including all-you-can-eat buffets and frozen yogurt -- and his hate campaign swiftly turns into a red, white n’ blue love fest.

Although Dunham insists there is no political agenda at play.

“My goal is for the audience to laugh, to forget their troubles for a few hours. But it is pro-America. While we have our problems, there is still no better place on this earth to live,” Dunham told FOX411. “It’s an all-American film. I want it to make people laugh, and really feel good about the great place we live.”

The comedian also ensures that his work benefits the community of those who serve in the United States Armed Forces. His live shows and screenings, like the one that took place in Los Angeles last Tuesday, seek to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, a veteran’s service organization that offers a variety of programs, service and events for wounded veterans of the military actions following the events of September 11.

“I have been supportive of our troops for a long time, and I want to be able to give them some laughs during some really hard times,” Dunham said. “That means a lot to me. When it comes to Wounded Warriors, those kinds of sacrifices are things we can’t take for granted. Making them laugh and making sure they have free tickets and the best seat in the house is the least I can do.”

“Achmed Saves America” is currently available for purchase and will also make its television debut as part of CMT’s “Can’t Stop Laughing Week” on Friday, March 28.

