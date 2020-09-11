Jeannie Mai can't wait to 'reconnect' with fans on 'Dancing with the Stars'

EXCLUSIVE: Jeannie Mai is ready to twirl across the ballroom floor on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

The 41-year-old host and TV personality recently told Fox News she's ready for a new challenge and the ABC reality competition series was the perfect fit.

"I'm being thrown across the dance floor, which was my request, by the way," she joked. "And I also want to twirl underneath legs!"

Mai said joining the cast for Season 29 was like crossing something off her wish list but, more importantly: "I want to just reconnect with people," she said.

"I think we've been watching so many shows where we just watch the show and this is something that we need where we're into the show and I'm picking music that I hope revives other people's memories of their favorite moments in life and makes people happy," she said.

Mai said participating in the show is her way of "group hugging with America again" because "I feel like I haven't seen anybody for such a long time."

And the YouTube star is looking forward to working with Tyra Banks, who is taking over "DWTS" hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"She's awesome," Mai said. "I mean, she don't mess around and she's going to bring her 'smize' to the game."

Mai also has another hit show airing soon: her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, "The Real."

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais was announced as the newest co-host replacing Tamera Mowry. Mai said she can't wait to sit down (virtually) with Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Beauvais.

"Garcelle has always been such a beautiful, classy, elegant, fresh take of air," she said, "She just brings not something new to the table. So on September 21st, you're going to see all four of us together for the first time."

"Dancing with the Stars" premieres live Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.