Sunset Fire: Dane Cook documents 'really scary' exit from home as flames erupt in the Hollywood Hills

As wildfires continue to rage through various parts of Los Angeles, including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills area Wednesday evening, prompting a mandatory evacuation order.

The blaze, named the Sunset Fire, was reported in the vicinity of Runyon Canyon, a popular hiking spot for LA locals and tourists. Hollywood Hills includes several popular attractions, including the Hollywood sign, the Hollywood Reservoir and Griffith Park, home to the Griffith Observatory.

Comedian Dane Cook told fans he and his family evacuated after the city's seventh fire erupted.

PALISADES FIRE: BILLY CRYSTAL'S HOME OF 46 YEARS DESTROYED AS CELEBS FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD

"Quick update, we had to leave Hollywood," Cook said on his Instagram story. "The Hills, Runyon [Canyon] is on fire. I have the dogs. My wife and her mom are following us…just wanted everybody to know that we're okay. This is really scary. Unbelievable."

Chrissy Teigen said she's "very scared" as she gave fans a glimpse of her "packing" on Instagram.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause alerted fans she had evacuated the Hollywood Hills area Wednesday night.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Since the Palisades Fire broke out Tuesday, celebrities have flocked to social media to share devastating stories of loss.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice Crystal, said they lost their home.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the couple said in a joint statement. "We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy.

"Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.

"We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders," the statement added. "The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people, and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

Paris Hilton watched her Malibu home burn to the ground on live television.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a news segment.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

"My 11:11 Media Impact Team is already reaching out to nonprofit organizations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by these fires," she continued.

"We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most. To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us — you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Other stars like Ricki Lake, Sandra Lee, Cameron Mathison, Spencer and Heidi Pratt and Brad Paisley have all lost their homes in the Palisades Fire.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this post.