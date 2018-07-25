Jay-Z 's 'Made in America' festival to return to Philadelphia Parkway after talks of it being shut down

Jay-Z’s Made in America music fest is staying at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney, whose office blindsided the rapper’s Roc Nation last week by saying the festival would move after this year, reversed course, commenting, “We think it’s important . . . We want to make it work.”

Jay-Z had penned a scathing op-ed against the administration, but Roc Nation said on Tuesday that the Labor Day weekend fest will remain “for many years to come.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.