Jason Statham abruptly exits Kevin Hart movie 'The Man From Toronto' just weeks ahead of shooting

Jason Statham has reportedly dropped out of the movie “The Man From Toronto” just weeks ahead of its scheduled start to production.

The “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” actor was scheduled to star alongside comedian Kevin Hart in the upcoming Sony Pictures action comedy but reportedly left the project with little warning.

According to Deadline, the move might have something to do with the fact that Statham just parted ways with his agency, WME. At this time, no one is quite sure why the 52-year-old action star is making such big, abrupt changes.

Representatives for Statham did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The outlet reports that Statham was poised to team up with Hart and reunite with “The Expendables 3” helmer, Patrick Hughes, for the movie. However, the production is now forced to reach out to other stars in the hopes of keeping its schedule on track. Statham’s character in the film was to be a deadly assassin who teams up with Hart’s character, a bumbling New York City screw-up, after a case of mistaken identity forces them together at a rented Airbnb.

Deadline notes that the split from “The Man From Toronto” could have something to do with previously reported creative differences. Namely, the action star hoped the movie would be R-rated, but the studio is hoping Hart’s comedic appeal will be more successful with a family-friendly PG-13 rating that would be more in line with its expected release around Thanksgiving.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, despite the film being six weeks away from the start of production, Statham’s deal had not yet been finalized. As a result, he’s able to walk away from the project at this late stage consequence-free.