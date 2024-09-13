Jason Aldean, wife Brittany share steamy kiss at Disneyland during family trip

Country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany aren't shy about showing their love for one another.

The two were all about public displays of affection while at Disneyland with their kids.

Jason and Brittany were spotted cozying up at the popular theme park in California as they leaned up against a wooden rail and shared a steamy kiss.

Brittany wore a lilac minidress with a silver chain necklace and sunglasses, while Jason sported a casual gray T-shirt and baseball cap. The loved-up duo were photographed standing by a pole that had beverages, which appeared to be wine and beer, sitting at the base.

In another photo, Jason gets handsy with his wife as he embraced her from behind, while Brittany flashed a cheerful smile.

The happy couple visited Disneyland with their two kids, Memphis, 6, and Navy, 5.

The Aldeans appear to frequently visit the Disney theme parks. They’ve previously highlighted a family trip on social media.

In October 2022, Brittany took to Instagram to share which amusement park rides her family enjoyed.

"We had way too much fun in Disney to post! We stayed at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, highly recommend," she wrote in her caption.



"Top three rides: Guardians of the Galaxy..Avatar…Soaring. I’m a sucker for a motion simulator and a ride that pumps scents throughout. All in all, this trip brought endless amounts of smiles and happy tears."



The country star’s wife included a carousel of family photos in her post.

The first picture included Jason and Brittany holding their children in front of the Disney castle and underneath an American flag. All members of the Aldean family were sporting Disney gear.

Several photos show the family posing next to Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots.

Jason was also seen hugging his daughter, while the former NBA dancer was pictured riding the amusement park attractions with their son.

The couple first met while the country star was married to his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. Jason filed for divorce from his ex in March 2013 and began dating Brittany a year later.

The couple got engaged in September 2014, with Brittany writing on Instagram, "We've been on cloud nine the past few days!! My heart has never been more full of happiness and love. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with this man. So many blessings and memories are in our future and SO thankful I get to share them with him."

They married in Mexico March 21, 2015.

Aldean is also a father to two daughters with Ussery — Keeley and Kendyl.