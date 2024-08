First Class Petty Officer Blake Darling has Jason Aldean to thank for helping him pull off an unforgettable memory for his family.

During a recent Highway Desperado tour stop, Aldean invited Darling's two children onstage and said, "I know your dad is in the military, right?" according to an Instagram video the country star uploaded.

"We thought we'd give you a little surprise today, if that's cool with you guys. Can we do that?"

Unbeknownst to Darling's family, Petty Officer Darling was backstage waiting to be reunited with his family after returning from deployment.

Darling appeared onstage and embraced his two children, who appear to be teens, in a big hug.

Aldean captioned his Instagram post, "After a 10-month deployment, First Class Petty Officer Blake Darling is back home with his family! Thanks to his wife Brittney for letting us be in on the surprise. Welcome home!"

Fans were quick to thank the country music star for making a military family's night.

"Chills every time I see these videos- God Bless First Class Petty Officer Blake Darling and thank you for your service sir!" one user wrote.

Another added, "You are such a good human. Keep being you."

Aldean has a long history of supporting the U.S. military and is proud of the country he lives in.

During an interview with Fox News Digital in July, the country star explained what being an American citizen means to him.

"I think being American to me just means freedom," Aldean said. "We live in the best country in the world.

"I mean, there's a reason that everybody else wants to be here and wants to come here. It's because they don't have what we have. And, so, I'm still very proud of that and proud of our country , even though sometimes it gets a little sideways and a little hard to recognize sometimes.

"But I think we live in the best country in the world," Aldean added. "I mean, we get the chance to go and still have the American dream. You can come from nothing and build something and make something out of your life, out of yourself and change your life, your family's life.

"And I think we still have the ability to do that in this country, which is pretty cool."