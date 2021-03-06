Janice Dickinson criticizes Kendall Jenner, Hadid sisters' careers: 'They are not supermodels'

Janice Dickinson lambasted the modeling careers of Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid in a new interview in which she claims they are far from supermodels of past decades.

The model and reality television star, who is 66, shared a critical review of the famous catwalkers on Thursday's episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast.

When Yontef asked Dickinson if she believes Bella Hadid, 24, and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, both 25, are "good" at modeling, the veteran model had a scorching reply.

"The models of the '70s, '80s, do not compare to the models of today," Dickinson said.

She also threw in Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, into the conversation, calling the 20-something stars "Instagram models" instead.

"The Kylie Jenners and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadids, they are very pretty women but they are not supermodels. I'm sorry. I don't agree," Dickinson shared. "You see them in advertising and Vogue uses them because they have millions and millions and millions of followers. You know, Vogue has a subscription of 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like what, 25 million people following her, something like that."

Yontef asked if Dickinson believes Kendall, Gigi and Bella -- who are known for gracing couture magazine covers and walking on fashion week runways around the world -- bought their way into the industry.

Dickinson reiterated today's generation of models have "never" been "on the level of the girls from the '70s, '80s and '90s."

"We were fabulous!" Dickinson added.

She went on to accuse Vogue of "buying" the young girls for their spreads to pump up their readership.

Dickinson's comments are similar to previous remarks made by Rebecca Romijn, who told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2016 that "legitimate fashion people can't stand" how today's models are more famous for their social media experience as opposed to their runway chops.

"They are not true supermodels. And the thing is, I have always looked to Vogue magazine to lead the way, not be a follower. I rely on Vogue to set the standard, not follow what everybody else is doing. So I have been disappointed that fashion magazines have been supporting this trend of social media stars to set our style standards. But it will change; fashion always does," Romijn said at the time.

Veteran supermodel Stephanie Seymour previously said models like the Hadids and Jenner "should be referred to as 'b---hes' of the moment'" compared to the ones of her generation.

Jenner said at the time that being referred to as a "supermodel" today doesn't "take anything away from supermodels of the past."