Jana Kramer opens up about miscarriages: 'I felt like I failed as a woman, and as a wife'

Jana Kramer is opening up about her miscarriages and struggles with in vitro fertilization.

In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, the country singer revealed that a year ago today she received heartbreaking news.

"A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage," Kramer, 35, wrote. "It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a women, and as a wife."

She continued: "Ivf wasn’t an option again because it’s too expensive so I felt defeated. I felt blessed that we at least had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn’t feel complete yet. So I prayed. Boy did I pray for you."

Kramer, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Jolie, went on to reveal that one month later, her son Jace, was created.

"Jace we prayed so hard for you and through all the tears I now know I went through it all to get to you," the mother of two shared. "To all the woman out there who have suffered miscarriages and still waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone. And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything know you’re not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too."

According to People magazine, Kramer has had three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies.

Last July, the "One Tree Hill" alum chronicled her pregnancy journeys in an emotional 11-minute Youtube video that followed her taking IVF shots, revealing pregnancy tests and tearfully reacting to news that her last of three embryos didn’t take.