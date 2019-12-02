Jana Kramer says Justin Timberlake holding hands with Alisha Wainwright is ‘just wrong’

Jana Kramer has spoken out on Justin Timberlake getting extra cozy with film co-star Alisha Wainwright on the balcony of a New Orleans bar last month.

Speaking with her husband, Mike Caussin and guest co-host Sara Cusick on her “Whine Down” podcast Sunday, Kramer sided with critics who felt Timberlake should have checked himself before holding hands with his “Palmer” counterpart.

“It’s just wrong,” Kramer, 35, told Caussin and Cusick about the moment captured in photos published by The Sun on Nov. 23, which showed Timberlake, 38, and Wainwright, 30, at a cast and crew outing at the Absinthe House where Wainwright was also seen resting her hand on the “SexyBack” crooner’s knee.

“It’s just – because again, you’re putting yourself in a bad situation of basically like, hey, you’re inviting the next step if there’s a next step,” Kramer added.

In reasoning with her husband and Cusick, Kramer explained that prior to marrying Caussin, 32, she has “held hands with people” whom she wasn’t dating or was romantic with. However, she added that she has since “learned” that such behavior is unwarranted, given Timberlake’s marriage to actress Jessica Biel.

Kramer further warned her husband, who has had infidelity issues of his own, against such behavior.

“I would slaughter you if your hands were on someone else,” she told the former NFL tight end, who defended Timberlake’s actions, arguing that many folks become friendlier when drinking.

“Just seeing how drunk he was, who knows what was being said? Who knows the story?” said Caussin. “All I’m saying is that there’s a little bit of a room somewhere in there for that.”

Despite the images, an insider at the bar told Us Weekly that nothing should be made of the occurrence and that the pair are simply just friends.

“Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha," a source told the outlet. "The whole cast is shooting out there and likes to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A second insider added: “They are like brother and sister. They are definitely not hooking up. She has been dating an actor who lives in LA”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Wainwright's rep said: “There is no validity to this speculation. They are working on a project together.”