Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay denies he was at Capitol riots after fans mistake him for man in horned helmet

Jay Kay, the lead singer of the group Jamiroquai, was forced to deny that he was at the Capitol riots.

The English musician took to Twitter on Thursday after he noticed his name trending as people mistakenly identified him as one of the rioters who breached the security of the U.S. Capitol building. Many seemed to confuse the two men thanks to their similar headwear.

"Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," he tweeted. "Stay safe everyone, J xxx."

The 51-year-old singer often wears opulent headwear while performing on stage. As a result, some were quick to believe that he was among the rioters photographed breaking into the Senate chamber on Wednesday with no shirt wearing red, white and blue face paint and what appeared to be Viking horns.

The actual individual has been identified as 32-year-old Jake Angeli, a noted staple at similar events in the Arizona area who is also known as the "Q Shaman" due to his outlandish attire and support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to the New York Post.

Angeli told The Arizona Republic in 2020 that he wears the headgear and paint to more easily attract attention to himself so that he can spout his conspiracy theories to the public.

In addition to debunking the rumors that he was in attendance at the unprecedented security breach at the Capitol, Kay shared a video of himself further explaining to the online community that he was not in fact in D.C.

"Good morning world!" he said in an accompanying video in an exaggerated southern twang. "Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks."

He then switched to his actual British accent to explain to his followers that he’s looking forward to touring again, but that he’s not sure when that will happen in light of renewed lockdowns in the U.K. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also seized the added public attention to discuss animal rights.

"The way we treat our animals, farming them, caging them, all the rest of it, we’re just going to keep getting this again and again. Hopefully, we’ll try and learn our lesson," he concluded.