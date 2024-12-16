Expand / Collapse search
James Dean was blackmailed by ‘desperate’ lover who could have destroyed his career: book

Author Jason Colavito made the claim about the 'Rebel Without a Cause' icon in his book, 'Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
‘Rebel Without a Cause’ star James Dean was blackmailed by lover: book Video

Jason Colavito has written a book on the late actor titled ‘Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean.’

Just days before James Dean’s first movie premiered, the actor reportedly paid off a disgruntled male lover who threatened to expose their relationship.

The agreement, which remained a secret for seven decades, is unveiled in a new book, "Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean." The star died in a car accident at age 24 in 1955.

"James Dean had been blackmailed by a former lover," author Jason Colavito claimed to Fox News Digital about the "Rebel Without a Cause" icon.

'90210' STAR LUKE PERRY WAS 'SPOOKED' BY COMPARISON TO DOOMED JAMES DEAN: 'I DON'T WANT TO CHECK OUT EARLY'

James Dean with his arms stretched out wearing a white shirt.

The incident involving James Dean was kept top secret for several decades, author Jason Colavito claimed. (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

"He had met a man named Rogers Brackett who was an advertising executive and radio show producer way back when he was just starting his career," Colavito explained.

"The two of them had a relationship, according to Rogers Brackett. It was a loving relationship, and they were partners. They lived together. He provided Dean with a great amount of help and assistance in getting his career started. [But] their relationship fell apart."

James Dean sitting on a tree wearing all black

James Dean was said to feel used by Rogers Brackett, said Jason Colavito. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to Colavito, the two men met in 1951. At the time, Dean, an Indiana native, was working as a parking valet. Colavito claimed that Brackett introduced Dean to several prominent people in the film industry, kicking off his Hollywood career.

Book cover for Jason Colavitos book

Jason Colavito's book, "Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean," is out now. (Applause)

Dean, struggling financially, reportedly took a smitten Brackett’s offer to move in with him. The relationship became tumultuous with Brackett saying of Dean years later that he was "like a child" who "behaved badly just to get attention." Meanwhile, Dean saw Brackett as "increasingly desperate" and "manipulative," Colavito wrote.

The relationship, which was on and off, lasted until about 1953, Colavito claimed.

James Dean wearing an open shirt and jeans holding a shotgun and looking down at Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor kneeling before James Dean in a scene from their film, "Giant." (Warner Brothers/Getty Images          )

"There were many reasons that the relationship between James Dean and Rogers Brackett soured," said Colavito. "One of the reasons was that James Dean simply wasn’t comfortable being in a relationship with a man. 

Rogers Bracket posing in a dark suit and tie.

Portrait of Rogers Brackett, director of the CBS Radio program "Vox Pop," taken in New York City, circa 1946. (CBS via Getty Images)

"This was the first time that he had been in such a relationship, and it moved very fast. They went from meeting each other to living together in a matter of weeks. And according to the stories that Dean’s friends later told, James Dean felt overwhelmed by it."

"It was simply too much," Colavito continued. "He felt like Rogers Brackett was trying to control him, that he was acting more like a father to him than an equal." As for Dean, he felt "used," said the author.

WATCH: ‘REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE’ STAR JAMES DEAN WAS BLACKMAILED BY LOVER: BOOK

After the couple parted ways, Brackett seemingly disappeared from Dean’s life – at least until Dean was about to make his screen debut in 1955’s "East of Eden."

James Dean posing next to trailer with cigarette in his mouth

James Dean has remained a popular icon for decades after his untimely death, and with only three completed films to his name. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"Rogers returned, and he started sending letters and making telephone calls to James Dean’s agent demanding money," Colavito claimed. "He wanted James Dean to repay him all the money that he had spent on him during their relationship, supporting him. Things like paying for his rent, paying for his clothes, for meals, for travel. He wanted reimbursement for all of that."

Colavito claimed that at the time, Brackett had lost his job and was looking to finance an opera he wanted to produce.

A close-up of James Dean looking pensive in a sweater and collared shirt.

James Dean's film debut was 1955's "East of Eden." (John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

"He was trying to hit up Dean for that money," said Colavito. "He knew that James Dean was about to become a huge movie star in ‘East of Eden.’ So, he timed this strategically. There are letters between James Dean’s agent, his attorney and Rogers’ attorney that show the development of this incident. It eventually rose to the level that Rogers said that he was going to sue Dean."

At the time, a homosexual relationship would have destroyed Dean’s career before it even started – and he knew it. 

James Dean looking annoyed in a tux with a smiling woman holding onto his arm.

James Dean and actress Terry Moore attend the premiere of "Sabrina' on Sept. 22, 1954, in Los Angeles. (Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Dean, feeling sexually exploited, but wanting to avoid a public scandal, reluctantly agreed to pay Brackett $800, which, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is about $10,000 today, to "make him go away." The average salary for men at the time was about $3,400, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

James Dean surrounded by paperwork.

James Dean reluctantly paid Rogers Brackett $800. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Colavito claimed that Warner Bros. Studio also paid Brackett a "finder’s fee."

"It was saying, ‘OK, we’ll give you credit for finding Dean and delivering his career to us if you won’t talk about him anymore,’" said Colavito. "We find that while James Dean was… filming ‘Rebel Without a Cause,’ there were a couple of days when he’s absent from the set… without explanation. 

"[Rogers Brackett] wanted James Dean to repay him all the money that he had spent on him during their relationship, supporting him. Things like paying for his rent, paying for his clothes, for meals, for travel. He wanted reimbursement for all of that."

— Jason Colavito, author of "Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean"
James Dean posing in a jacket and white shirt.

James Dean mysteriously disappeared for a few days while filming "Rebel Without a Cause." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"No one really knew what happened… That is the exact period when James Dean signs the settlement agreement and provides payment to Rogers Brackett to buy his silence."

James Dean in a white shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses standing in front of his Porsche

James Dean at a gas station with his silver Porsche 550 Spyder he named Little Bastard, just hours before his fatal crash. (Getty Images)

Colavito said he made the discovery last year. At the time, the family of Jane Deacy, Dean’s New York agent with whom he shared a close bond, had sold off her archives at auction. Deacy died in 2008.

"These papers had been hidden for seven decades," said Colavito. "No one had seen them before. And they contained a huge number of revelations of things that had only been hinted at or rumored about in the past… when these papers were put up for auction… I went through all the more than 400 pages of documents."

A close-up of James Dean in a red jacket

"I didn’t know it was the whore who paid – I thought it was the other way around," James Dean reportedly said. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I was the first scholar who was able to use these materials to fully develop James Deans’s story," Colavito shared. "I purchased that settlement agreement so that it wouldn’t disappear into the ether, and it would be available for inspection and for the historical record."

Natalie Wood leaning on James Dean as they both wear white.

James Dean's sexuality had been discussed even before he made his big screen debut. He is seen here with Natalie Wood in a scene from their 1955 film "Rebel Without a Cause." (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

For decades, Dean’s sexuality had been debated, with some claiming he was bisexual. In 2006, William Bast wrote a memoir, "Surviving James Dean," in which he claimed they had a secret relationship while Dean dated women in Hollywood. Bast died in 2015 at age 84.

Sean Connery Dr. No

James Dean reportedly had a brief fling with Ursula Andress, who starred in the James Bond film "Dr. No" opposite Sean Connery as 007. (United Artist/Getty Images)

According to Colavito, Brackett was dying of cancer when Ronald Martinetti interviewed him in 1974 for his book, "The James Dean Story." The stipulation was that the interview could not be published before Brackett’s death. The first edition of Martinetti’s biography was published in 1975, followed by his updated version in 1995.

Following the near-scandal, Dean moved on.

James Dean in a tux posing alongside Pier Angeli in a dress and white shawl

James Dean with Italian actress Pier Angeli. (Getty Images)

According to reports, Dean met Italian starlet Pier Angeli on the Warner Bros. lot in 1954. Colavito said that the relationship was "complicated."

"It looked like the kind of ideal young love that would be celebrated in every magazine and newspaper in America, and it was celebrated… but behind the scenes, the relationship was rather fraught," Colavito claimed.

James Dean looking serious in front of

James Dean and Pier Angeli at the 26th Academy Awards on March 25, 1954. (ALAMY)

"Pier said that at the time, she didn’t know whether she was really in love with Dean and certainly wasn’t ready to get married to anyone… We know that, at least, the first part of that was true, because she ran off with [singer] Vic Damone a few months into their relationship. They got married.

RARE PART FROM JAMES DEAN'S 'CURSED' PORSCHE 550 SPYDER SOLD FOR $382,000

Vic Damone leaning on a smiling Pier Angeli

Pier Angeli married Vic Damone in 1954, to James Dean's dismay. (Getty Images)

"Being ready for marriage was probably something she was ready for, but not with Dean," Colavito added.

Colavito claimed that Dean "felt strongly" about the possibility of marrying Angeli before she said "I do" to Damone. Still, those who knew Dean claimed that his feelings for Angeli weren’t "romantic or sexual love." It was said to be more of an "emotional connection" and "a deep friendship." 

One pal even claimed that they never had "a physical relationship" and instead, the pair were often heard "arguing with one another very loudly."

James Dean smiling at Pier Angeli who has her hair wrapped with a scarf.

Some of James Dean's pals claimed that the actor had a deep connection with Pier Angeli, but it wasn't physical. (ALAMY)

Six months into their courtship, Dean asked Angeli to marry him in 1954, Vogue reported. She said yes. But two days later she turned him down after her mother reportedly forbade the union. Damone was Italian American and a Catholic. 

Dean was "devastated," according to the outlet.

Angeli and Damone parted ways in 1958. She remarried to orchestra conductor Armando Trovajoli in 1962. That marriage ended in 1969.

Pier Angeli posing in a strapless gown with flowers.

Pier Angeli was unlucky in love after James Dean's death. (Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)

Angeli died in 1971 from an accidental barbiturate overdose. She was 39. According to the outlet, Angeli wrote to a friend two months before her death, "I don’t think any man can save me now. I think it may be too late. I think I was meant to live and die alone. Love is far away, somewhere deep inside of me. My love died at the wheel of a Porsche."

'50S IDOL TROY DONAHUE FOUND HIMSELF HOMELESS IN NEW YORK BEFORE HOLLYWOOD COMEBACK, BOOK SAYS: 'LONELY SOUL'

Pier Angeli in a spaghetti strapped white dress sitting on a couch

Pier Angeli died in 1971. She was 39. (Richard C. Miller/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Colavito said it’s "very difficult" to say for certain what Dean and Angeli’s relationship was really like.

"Stories change wildly over time," he pointed out. "Pier herself would eventually [say] that she felt that James Dean was her true love and that there had never been a more perfect union than the two of them.

"Now, she didn’t say anything like that at the time. There’s no evidence from anyone who spoke with them that there was anything like that going on during the few months that they were together."

James Dean sitting on a stool with a white shirt and black pants.

James Dean has been depicted as the love of Pier Angeli's life. (Getty Images)

"But over time… memories fade and people become more and more romantic about their pasts," he shared. "And because of the hardships that she had experienced in life, she came to idealize that time as her perfect lost love."

