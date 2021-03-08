Jada Pinkett Smith jokingly shares picture of Queen Elizabeth on 'Red Table Talk'

Queen Elizabeth is always welcome at Jada Pinkett Smith’s red table.

On Sunday, the "Red Table Talk" host, 49, shared a humorous picture of her alongside daughter Willow, 20, and a photoshopped version of Queen Elizabeth, 94, sitting between them at the star’s iconic red table on Instagram.

"I can’t wit ya’ll!!!!" Pinkett Smith wrote in the caption, along with a sideways laughing emoji.

The picture was posted in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle lambasted the royal family on claims surrounding baby Archie, alongside a myriad of other topics, including stunning revelations about their marriage, life as royals and their decision to quit being senior members of the monarch.

Pinkett Smith’s post garnered a huge reaction from her 10.7 million followers, receiving nearly 180,000 likes and a ton of impassioned responses for the Queen in the comment section.

"Yes!!! Bring Grandma to the table!! She got some explaining to do!!!!" one user wrote. "We need to know she got 24 hr to respond," said another.

"She got some explaining ta do! Who asked Meg what color her baby’s skin was going to be?!?! Ask ha Jada ask ha," another commenter passionately inquired.

The latter comment refers to the statement that was brought up by Markle during the Winfrey interview in regards to one-year-old Archie’s skin color. Markle revealed that, when she was pregnant, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

The Duchess declined to specifically mention who was having the conversations, but noted that revealing their identity would be "very damaging." However, Harry made sure to note after the interview aired that neither the Queen nor Prince Phillip inquired about the child’s skin tone.

Many revelations were made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son during the interview, including the decision not to give him a title and the tension around getting him security.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report