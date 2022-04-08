Jada Pinkett Smith's ex August Alsina addresses rumors he's writing tell-all on 'entanglement'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

August Alsina is not looking to cash in on details of his past "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 29-year-old musician has found himself back in the headlines after Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars went viral. The R&B singer is known for his past relationship with Pinkett Smith, which she revealed took place in 2015 when she and Smith were on a break.

Reports this week suggested Alsina is planning a tell-all about his relationship with Smith's wife, so he took to Instagram to set the record straight.

"What would be the need to write a book about my supposed ‘sex life’ with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?" Alsina wrote in a text message shared to his Instagram account.

VIDEO OF WILL SMITH'S FRUSTRATION WITH WIFE JADA PINKETT SMITH RESURFACES AFTER OSCARS SLAP SCANDAL

He went on to share there's already been "several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions" based on his love life.

"if you're looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called ‘HOLY BIBLE’ while you're at it too, for whomever created and believed these lies," his message continues.

Alsina then described what he's focusing on these days amid the online chatter.

"I'm just living my life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and ones connected to me," he wrote.

"Lastly, Why would one look to make that ‘type’ of money; eating from the lowest of fruit, when God's promise is GREAT HARVEST? I'm Gods very Own, so HE makes me RICH! & Not just in spirit. Be blessed," he concluded.

JADA PINKETT SMITH’S EX-‘ENTANGLEMENT’ EXPOSES DETAILS OF THEIR AFFAIR IN NEW SONG

In his caption of the post, Alsina said attempts to "assassin" his character won't be successful. "The part you’ve forgotten is, God gave me the LEADING role, & HIS story gets GREATER!"

Earlier this week, Alsina released a few clips to his Instagram sampling a new song titled "Shake the World," which exposes details of his affair with Pinkett Smith, 50.

"Well, of course some s--- is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite," Alsina sang in a video shared to his Instagram.

BILLY BUSH SHOWS SUPPORT TOWARD WILL SMITH FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP: 'CANCELLATION IS VERY DANGEROUS'

At the beginning of the song, the R&B singer alludes to being canceled, which was the consequence of Pinkett Smith and Smith addressing the affair in an episode of her famed " Red Table Talk " in July 2020.

"I heard I was canceled," Alsina began. "Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless. That’s what makes me August."

This is not the first time the singer used his platform to address his relationship with Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the "Red Table Talk" episode aired, Alsina released a song titled, "Entanglements" with Rick Ross.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since 2020, Alsina has been silent regarding his relationship with Pinkett Smith, which began in 2015. In 2018, Alsina went to "the table" with Pinkett Smith to address his alcohol, sex and drug addictions, and she introduced the singer as a "dear family friend."

The Smiths married in 1997 and share 23-year-old son Jaden, and 21-year-old daughter Willow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday morning in Los Angeles the film academy's board of governors plans to meet to discuss consequences of Smith's actions at the 94th Academy Awards.

Smith resigned from the Academy last week following scrutiny for his slap of Rock on stage.