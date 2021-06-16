'Jackass' director Jeffrey Tremaine granted three-year restraining order against Bam Margera

"Jackass 4" director Jeffrey Tremaine has been granted a restraining order against Bam Margera after telling a Los Angeles court he fears for his and his family's safety.

Documents obtained by Fox News confirm Tremaine, 54, was granted on Tuesday a permanent restraining order against Margera, 41, for a period of three years. The order also protects Tremaine's wife and two kids aged 11 and nine.

Margera is ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Tremaine and his kids, wife, vehicle, home, job, children's school and children's place of child care.

The ruling comes after Tremaine filed court documents on May 25 informing a judge that Margera has harassed him "via numerous text messages and via numerous social media platforms in severity and frequency."

In his May 25 filing, Tremaine detailed that he's had over a 20-year friendship and working relationship with Margera but noted that his co-star has been struggling with "mental health" and "substance abuse issues."

Margera, who has been in and out of rehab in recent years, skipped out on a meeting to discuss his sobriety back on Feb. 4 of this year, Tremaine alleges.

From February 2021 up until May 23, 2021, Tremaine claimed Margera "publicly attacked me on social media outlets, including comparing me to Harvey Weinstein and posting obscene drawings which refer to me personally."

The director also provided "disturbing" messages and posts from Margera in which he tells Tremaine he's "gonna kill you in one motherf--king punch."

Other messages from Margera inform Tremaine to "look at your children."

Tremaine filed a request for a temporary restraining order last month, just days after Margera bashed Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville in a video posted to his Instagram about allegedly being axed from "Jackass 4."

"My ‘family ‘Jackass’ has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me. Not all of them. I love all of them and they love me back. But it's specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville so I feel like my family has f--king done everything horrible to me and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible, and strung me along like a f--king puppet to get the $5 million that I usually get when I make a movie with them," Margera says in the two-minute clip .

Meanwhile, fellow "Jackass" star Steve-O commented on Margera's recent video in opposition of his claims.

"Bam— the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick," Steve-O wrote.

Reps for Margera did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.