It's a Girl for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner named their baby girl Arabella Rose, it was announced Monday.

"Jared and I are having so much fun playing with our daughter! Arabella Rose is beyond adorable. She's truly a blessing," Trump tweeted Monday.

She announced the birth Sunday, tweeting, "This morning @jaredkushner and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world. We feel incredibly grateful & blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!"

Ivanka Trump, 29, is the daughter of real estate mogul Donald Trump and his former wife, Ivana.

Kushner is the son of billionaire real-estate magnate Charles Kushner. The 30-year-old businessman bought the New York Observer in 2006 and serves as the newspaper's publisher.

The couple tied the knot in October 2009 in a star-studded event. Famous New Yorkers on the guest list included Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Barbara Walters, Anna Wintour and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.