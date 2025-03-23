'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto denies sexual assault allegation, admits 'poor judgment'

Former "Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto has responded to an alleged sexual assault claim made by a TikTok user.

"I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most," Gatto – who separated from his wife, Bessy, in 2021 but reconciled in 2023 – said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone. Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to."

In a series of videos uploaded to TikTok on March 20, a user by the name joozyb alleged that she was "sexually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the Impractical Joker."

The user, who was allegedly 19 years old at the time, detailed how she met the comedian while he was performing in Wisconsin in September 2023. The two allegedly began private messaging via Instagram.

"I was drunk, whatever, and he was texting me all this stuff. And, like, it was starting to get a little weird, you know," she claimed in one video, which was paired with various screenshots of alleged messages between the two.

Eventually, she claimed, Gatto allegedly invited her to his hotel room where "some stuff happened."

"I've been wanting to tell people this for so long. I've like, tried in different ways, but it's hard with somebody this big, [I] come to the realization that if I do say something, that I'm really saying something."

In a disturbing photo she uploaded to TikTok, she wrote, "Yes he did S.A me. yes he had JUST gotten back together with his wife. I’m sorry you guys don’t want to hear it but…"

In 2022, Gatto announced his departure from "Impractical Jokers."

"Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Gatto wrote, then mentioning his wife of eight years. "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

He said outside his family, the relationships with his co-stars and longtime friends James S. Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano "have been the most important in my life." The four friends since high school, who originally formed a comedy troupe called The Tenderloins, eventually became known as the Impractical Jokers for their hidden camera television show started in 2011 for TruTV.

"I know they will continue to make the world laugh," Gatto said. "And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."

In his goodbye post, Gatto continued, "To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you."