Ice-T shares details about his life as a bank and jewelry store robber: 'I wouldn't advise it'

“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T got candid in a recent interview about his days as a bank and jewelry store robber before he got famous.

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, has been open in the past about living a life of crime before he became an actor. The 61-year-old star sat down for the season finale of Angie Martinez's WE tv series “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” where the star opened up about carrying out both armed and unarmed robberies years ago.

“You were a bank robber?" Martinez asks in an exclusive clip from Entertainment Tonight.

"Fact -- but that's not all I robbed," Ice-T confesses. "We robbed mostly jewelry stores, and we started off not being armed."

"How do you rob a bank without being armed?" the host asks.

"You don't rob a bank, but you rob jewelry stores without being armed ... just walk in with some sledgehammers," he answers while laughing. "Just walk in, 'Hey, hey everybody. Everybody, please back away from the case. This is about to be a bash.'"

While the actor seems jocular about his past crime capers, he makes sure to note that fans shouldn’t be inspired by his criminal activity.

“I wouldn't advise it, because it's easy for someone to get killed and shot, and then that murder will follow you forever," he explained. "So, fortunately I ducked all those mistakes."

"I don't like to talk about it too much," he continued when pressed for more details. "You know what it is, it's a very difficult thing, because I got people still in the penitentiary. They're saying they didn't do it, here I am on TV."

Ice was previously open about his life of crime on "The Adam Carolla Podcast" in 2012, where he thanked the U.S. justice system for its statute of limitations on some of the crimes he committed in the early 1980s.