'I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden conquers aging at 93 with work, weights, and guilty pleasures

At age 93, Barbara Eden may have discovered the fountain of youth.

The "I Dream of Jeannie" star, who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 23, has zero plans to slow down. Recently, she appeared at Fan Boy Expo Comic Con and is set to make her way to the Wyland Galleries in Orlando, Florida, for Adam Scott Rote’s exhibition, "Disney Fine Art," on Oct. 18.

The actress told Fox News Digital that staying active has been key to looking and feeling youthful.

"I used to work out all the time," said Eden. "I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer… When COVID hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now I have a stationary bicycle and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they’re good for your bones."

While Eden enjoys the comfort of getting in shape at home, she misses going to the gym and working out alongside other people.

"I like the camaraderie and I loved the spinning classes," she said. "It gets you going. And I’m not much of a self-starter. I have to remind myself to go to the bicycle."

The "I Love Lucy" starlet suggested experimenting with different workout routines to find what you like and what suits your lifestyle. It also keeps your sweat sessions interesting, she pointed out.

"I remember when aerobics was all the rage," she said. "It was good for you. I tried it, but no, it wasn’t for me. But walking? Now that’s another thing. If you can walk briskly, which suits me just fine, that’s good for you. It’s good for your knees and ankles. I find it better than running."

Eden does not just rely on a daily workout routine. She also practices eating in moderation, something that her parents taught her. The habit stuck.

"I was lucky to have a mother and father who were conscious of eating well and living," she explained. "My mother’s mantra was ‘moderation of all things.’ That’s how they lived, and that’s how I’ve lived.

"I love Italian food. German too. I love schnitzel, especially when you squeeze lemon on it. It’s delicious. And of course, growing up in San Francisco, we had absolutely the best Italian and Chinese food ever. My friend would argue with that. She always says the best is in New York, but I think it’s in San Francisco."

"I’m also a sugar eater," she admitted. "I like sweets. I like key lime pie. My sister brought me one for my birthday. I also like angel food cake. I make my own angel food cake and then put a very sharp, sweet lemon icing on it. And chocolates, of course - I love them. You can’t miss with me really. You want to give me something? Just give me anything sweet."

Despite getting glammed up on set, Eden said she prefers to follow a simple skincare routine that leaves her skin smooth and supple.

"I wash my face with Cetaphil every night," she said. "It’s very gentle. I also use Estée Lauder’s Repair Serum every night. I’ve been using a serum on my face since I was a teenager. But keeping your face clean is very important. When I wear makeup, I remove it with a gentle facial cleanser that foams up. I never go to bed without washing my face. I like to moisturize and go to sleep clean."

"I’ve learned how to apply makeup on the set," she shared. "When you work with the best, the makeup artists in Hollywood, you have the best. So, of course, you have to learn."

"I learned how to use eyeliner. I never did that before. I didn’t even know I could do that. But nowadays, it’s easy to learn how to apply your own makeup. I remember I went to the hospital and the nurses there had these beautiful curly lashes. It was like being on the set!"

Eden has led a successful decadeslong career in Hollywood and even appeared alongside Elvis Presley in "Flaming Star." The sitcom star said that staying busy working also keeps her feeling young.

"Connecting with my fans is very important to me," she explained. "First of all, I think I have absolutely the nicest people who like what I’ve done. No one’s rude. No one’s out of line. Everyone is polite and fun to be around - no matter where I go."

Eden recalled bumping into a group of "Jeannies" during one unforgettable Halloween.

"Now, I don’t encourage this at all, but I remember these three young men from college came to my front door, and they were all dressed as Jeannie. They were just having fun being Jeannie with the ponytail, the pink pants – everything. That was fun. Strange, but fun!"

When asked what has kept her going over the years, Eden admitted that she did not know. The drive was always there.

"I don’t think about it," she said. "I would guess that a shrink would say that I want to be productive and not sit on a shelf and do nothing. I think if I wasn’t doing what I’m doing, I would go out and find a job just to keep myself going and be part of civilization… If you don’t try, you’re not going to be doing anything. That’s not good. I say, just be busy. Be productive. That’s so important… It’s important to me."

While Eden has picked up many credits along the way, she does not spend her days reminiscing. For her, it is all about moving forward.

"I don’t think about this very often," she said. "You don’t just sit and think. You just go and do it… Time goes on and you go with it."