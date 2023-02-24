Hurt down under: Aussie adult film star suffers injury during scene

An Australian adult film star suffered a debilitating injury while filming a passionate scene.

Liam Ellis was filming a scene for his OnlyFans account when he fractured his penis.

The former drug dealer told The West Australian he initially wasn’t concerned but knew something was wrong when he noticed severe discoloration.

"I didn’t think anything of it at the time, but a while later it turned completely black," the 34-year-old said. After consulting the internet, "it was pretty obvious I had something called a penile fracture."

The adult film actor underwent surgery to repair the fracture and won’t be able to film scenes while he recovers.

Ellis' journey into the porn industry wasn’t a straight line. After not paying taxes, he began selling drugs to pay off his tax debt and later joined a motorcycle gang. In 2015, he was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison. After a stint working in offshore oil, he made the pivot to porn.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Australia, Ellis vowed to be more cautious in the future.

Ellis’ isn’t the first to be injured on set.

Keiran Lee revealed that, after shooting a scene, his partner Angela White was rushed to the hospital with abdominal pain. Her doctor later reportedly determined that White’s appendix had burst because of the film shoot.