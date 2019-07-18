Howard Stern says it’s ‘maddening’ seeing OJ Simpson on Twitter, wants him removed: ‘I got really triggered’

Howard Stern wants to see O.J. Simpson get the boot from Twitter — but “The Juice” isn’t on board.

The SiriusXM radio show host told listeners on Wednesday’s episode with Kim Goldman, whose brother was killed in the infamous 1994 case, that he felt Simpson’s presence on the social media platform isn’t appropriate.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of Goldman’s brother Ron alongside ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

“I really got triggered because of O.J.’s Twitter feed,” Stern said to Goldman. “When someone kills your brother and they’re on the golf course and they’re sitting out there in their golf cart, living the life that most people don’t get to live … it’s got to be maddening.”

“The Howard Stern Show” host added that Simpson should be kicked off Twitter “just to save you the grief of seeing him out there.”

But the former NFL star appeared to fire back at Stern when he logged on to the social media platform.

“Today, I was told that this individual, let’s call him Person A, stated that he thought Person B should not have a right to public expression. What’s interesting about that is Person B years ago helped fight for Person A’s right for freedom of expression, public expression,” Simpson said in a video posted Wednesday to Twitter.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.