Howard Stern slams Novak Djokovic in profanity-laden tirade over vaccine stance: 'A--hole'

Howard Stern is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on Novak Djokovic.

The 34-year-old tennis champ has found himself in headlines lately after a debacle regarding his involvement in the Australian Open tournament, as his coronavirus vaccination status is unclear. Being vaccinated is a requirement for non-citizens entering the country of Australia.

The athlete's attorneys argued that because he recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19, he did not need to be vaccinated. Djokovic had not disclosed whether he’s vaccinated against the coronavirus.

His visa was pulled and he was confined to an immigration hotel for four nights. He was released Monday, but the government could order Djokovic's deportation, causing him to miss the tournament – of which, he is the reigning champ – and possibly be barred from the country for three years.

During a recent broadcast of his show, Stern blasted the tennis champ for his vaccination stance.

"That f--knut … Djokovic. The Joker, I call him The Joker," Stern, 67, began. "What a f---ing a--hole."

"The first I've heard of this guy is that he doesn't want to get his vaccine and he's running around … they should throw him right the f--- out of tennis," the comedian stated. "That's it, goodbye."

Furthermore, Stern suggested that Djokovic "could be lying" about having had COVID-19.

"He's a d-----bag," Stern continued. "You should be out of tennis. He doesn't care about anyone else."

Per The New York Times, Djokovic has said on multiple occasions that vaccination is a private and personal decision, and that mandates should not be in place.

Stern then encouraged the tennis pro to "stay away from other people."

"Well that's like saying smoking is a private decision, well that's true," he continued. "But don't smoke in my face, f---nut. What a dummy. Just a big, dumb tennis player."

Reps for Djokovic did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.