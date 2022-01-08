Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID last month, court docs say

Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 in December and recovered, circumstances he used in applying for a medical exemption to skirt Australia’s strict vaccination rules and play in the Australian Open, the tennis star’s lawyers revealed in court filings Saturday.

Djokovic was denied entry into Melbourne and placed in a hotel where the country holds refugees and those seeking asylum. Australian border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet the requirement that all noncitizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tennis Australia, which organizes the Australian Open, and the Victoria State Government backed Djokovic’s medical exemption on information he supplied to two independent medical panels, and he was approved for a visa electronically. But it was later determined that the Victoria state medical exemption was deemed invalid. It had called for people who tested positive for the coronavirus within the last six months to be allowed entry.

Djokovic’s case is on hold until Monday. He could be barred from Australia for three years if the court rules in favor of the government. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

"A person whose visa has been canceled may be subject to a three-year exclusion period that prevents the grant of a further temporary visa," the Australian Border Force said in a statement.

"The exclusion period will be considered as part of any new visa application and can be waived in certain circumstances, noting each case is assessed on its own merits."

According to multiple reports, Djokovic received a letter from Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer Dec. 30 "recording that he had been provided with a ‘medical exemption from COVID vaccination’ on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID."

The exemption certification said the date of the first positive test was Dec. 16, "and that he had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms in the past 72 hours." Two days prior, he was seen at a EuroLeague basketball game hugging several players.

Djokovic thanked his supporters in a message on social media Friday.

"Thank you to the people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the statement said.

Djokovic is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 major men’s tennis titles. Djokovic, who was allowed in Australia last year to play the Open, has won the tournament nine times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.