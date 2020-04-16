Howard Finkel, famed WWE announcer, dead at 69

WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has died at the age of 69.

The WWE confirmed the news in a statement shared on the organization's website.

Finkel died on Thursday morning, a rep for WWE confirmed to Fox News. No cause of death was given.

A ring announcer, Finkel, also knows as "The Fink," made his debut in 1977 with WWE's predecessor, the WWWF, according to the statement.

The same statement also called Finkel one of "the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment" and revealed that Finkel was the first and longest-serving employee of the WWE.

"Finkel’s distinctive voice was instantly recognizable, and for more than two decades Superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and more would have a title victory marked by The Fink’s signature call, 'and NNNEEEWWW World Champion!'" read the obituary.

Finkel wasn't limited to his duties outside of the ring either, taking on Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo Match on Raw in 1995 in the ring, as well as helping to shave Jeff Jarrett’s head in a Hair vs. Hair Match in '98.

"In addition to his legendary tenure as a ring announcer, The Fink was an indispensable resource inside the WWE offices for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history," the statement read. "Well respected by current Superstars, WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues."

Finkel has been a member of the WWE Hall of Fame since April 4, 2009.