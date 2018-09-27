'House of Cards' Season 6 trailer sees Claire Underwood declare 'reign of the middle-aged white man' over

The first full-length trailer for Season 6 of Netflix’s “House of Cards” has been released, and its new main character is pulling no punches when it comes to the legacy of Kevin Spacey’s former character, Frank Underwood.

It was revealed by way of a teaser trailer that “House of Cards” would continue for its sixth and final season with Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood at the helm of the United States presidency and Spacey’s Frank deceased.

The new trailer opens with Claire taking a public dig at her late husband.

“My first 100 days as president have been difficult,” she begins. “I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don’t believe a word of it.

”She goes on to make the difference between her and her late husband’s presidency clear.

“The reign of the middle-aged white man is over,” she says.

As previously reported, Spacey was fired from the political drama after he was accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct. The accusations started after “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct that he said occurred when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Spacey, the recipient of two Academy Awards, is now 59.

The trailer also features newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as siblings with ties to the Underwood family, according to Deadline. They’ll join Wright alongside returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.