Hot Links: 'American Idol' could end if Ryan Seacrest ever left, producer says

Just ahead of the “American Idol” season premiere, producer Nigel Lythgoe praised Ryan Seacrest to TMZ, saying the show could be over if Seacrest ever left the series.

"Ryan Seacrest drives the entire program," Lythgoe said. "He's not on an earpiece or anything. He's not beholden to anybody. He controls the show. He's really important."

