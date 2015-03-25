Expand / Collapse search
Hot Links: 'American Idol' could end if Ryan Seacrest ever left, producer says

    Image 1 of 2

    Aug. 2010: Seacrest holds his Emmy award for Outstanding Reality Program for "Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution" in Los Angeles. (Reuters)

  • Oscars - Arrivals
    Image 2 of 2

    Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards Sunday, March 7, 2010, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Just ahead of the “American Idol” season premiere, producer Nigel Lythgoe praised Ryan Seacrest to TMZ, saying the show could be over if Seacrest ever left the series.

"Ryan Seacrest drives the entire program," Lythgoe said. "He's not on an earpiece or anything. He's not beholden to anybody. He controls the show. He's really important."

