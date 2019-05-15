James Corden fired back at a troll who wished cancer on his son over a 'Game of Thrones' joke

James Corden responded to a vile comment about his son made by a troll on Twitter that took issue with a joke about “Game of Thrones.”

The “Late Late Show” host posted a clip from his opening monologue where he mocked President Trump’s trade war with China.

“I don’t like this. I feel like this trade war is going to end with Trump riding on the back of a dragon, torching the entire economy,” Cordon said. “You laugh but… it could, you don’t know.”

According to The Blast, a Twitter user took issue with the fact that Corden’s comment was a light spoiler for Season 8, Episode 5 of the HBO drama. He took his issue as far as to wish cancer on Corden’s 8-year-old son.

“It’s f---ed up you can’t even watch TV without a fat f--- spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer,” the user allegedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Corden responded calmly calling it an “upsetting” tweet.

“That is, without question, the single most upsetting thing I think you could ever say about me or my family. Please take a minute and think about what you just wrote and whether you want to be a person who publicly says such things.I believe you’re better than that x,”

The user reportedly claimed that he was simply making a joke, to which Corden further responded:

“Well I saw your hope for my my.son. My hope for yours is that they never get to read that their mother or father would wish cancer on any child as ‘a joke’.Because however you defend it to them,they’ll never be able to understand how you could do such a thing.Night x”

According to People, the troll’s account has since been suspended. In addition to his son, Corden has two daughters ages four and 17.

