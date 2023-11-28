Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Henry Winkler channeled Sylvester Stallone to help land his iconic 'Happy Days' role

Henry Winkler portrayed 'Fonzie' on 'Happy Days' for 11 seasons

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Critics Choice Awards: Henry Winkler reveals if he'd participate in a 'Happy Days' reboot Video

Critics Choice Awards: Henry Winkler reveals if he'd participate in a 'Happy Days' reboot

Henry Winkler tells Fox News Digital if he’d participate in a "Happy Days" reboot and opens up about his Critics Choice Awards nomination.

Henry Winkler is finally revealing the inspiration behind his portrayal of the beloved sitcom character, Arthur Herbert "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, on "Happy Days."

According to Winkler, some of the slickness of "The Fonz" can be attributed to Sylvester "Sly" Stallone.

"They wanted a taller actor to start. They wanted a big Italian. They got a short Jew," Winkler joked of the original casting for his "Happy Days" character. "But I had an Italian in me. I liked pasta, and I thought that, that counts," he shared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Sylvester Stallone in a black leather jacket and white shirt split Henry Winkler as "Fonzie" on "Happy Days" in a brown leather jacket and white t-shirt

Henry Winkler revealed how Sylvester Stallone helped him with his famous "Happy Days" character, The Fonz. (Getty Images)

Having just completed filming his movie "The Lords of Flatbush" with Stallone, Winkler says the actor was on his mind when he went into his audition for the sitcom shortly after. The movie was released in 1974, the same year Winkler's show premiered.

"He's a wonderful fellow… He talks out the side of his mouth," Winkler playfully demonstrated. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Perry King, Sylvester Stallone, Henry Winkler, Paul Mace Chico all in lack leather jackets pose in "The Lords of Flatbush"

Henry Winkler co-starred alongside, from left, Paul Mace, Sylvester Stallone and Perry King in the 1974 film "The Lords of Flatbush." (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But really… he's articulate, he's funny, he's a writer. And so in the beginning, when I started doing ‘The Fonz’ I kept thinking, ‘What would Sly do?’"

"I walked into the audition and I said, ‘Hi my name is Henry,'" Winkler said in his regular voice. "’And I'm here to audition for this part,'" he added, transitioning into the deep and distinguished vibrato of Fonzie.

Henry Winkler as 'The Fonz' leaning against a car in "Happy Days"

Henry Winkler played Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, also known as "The Fonz" or "Fonzie" on "Happy Days" for 11 seasons. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winkler was clearly comfortable revisiting Fonzie, as he continued on in character and complimented Hudson. "I happen to be nuts about your nails," he told the singer and television host, much to her glee, before kissing her hand. 

"OK, Fonz," she squealed. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending