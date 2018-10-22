Heidi Klum ‘can’t wait’ to read Mel B’s tell-all book: ‘A lot of the time the tabloids change things'

Heidi Klum pulls no punches when discussing her friend and fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B’s upcoming tell-all book, which covers recent legal bouts with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte amid allegations of drug abuse.

The “Project Runway” alum defends Mel B’s decision to release her upcoming memoir, “Brutally Honest,” as a means of setting the record straight on news reported about her.

“It’s definitely not the easiest of things when you have personal things that are being dragged through for the entire world to see,” Klum told reporters last week during the annual amfAR Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. “It’s definitely not easy and I’ve been there right by her side witnessing how hard it is for her.”

Mel B, 43, whose real name is Melanie Brown, went through a very public divorce and custody battle after separating in December 2016. Klum, 45, said she is excited about the former Spice Girl’s juicy book because it will allow the public to form their own opinions.

“I can’t wait to read it myself," the supermodel said, adding: "I think it’s good, I guess, when you want people to know what really happened so you have an opportunity in a book for people to get your side of the story because a lot of the time the tabloids change things.”

Klum continued: “A lot of lies have been told, or a lot of lies are being told. It’s not easy to step out all the time when people look at you.

“So I think it’s important that she gets that off her chest and she can tell her side of the story. I can’t wait to read it.”

Last month, Mel B was ordered by a judge to undergo random drug and alcohol testing as part of her bitter custody battle with Belafonte.

In a court filing last month, Russell Updegraff, a former caretaker for Mel B’s children, claimed the singer put her children at risk because of her drinking habits. Mel B reportedly fired back and denied the claims.

The judge’s order came after the singer told The Sun last month that she’s entering rehab following her post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis that stemmed from her divorce. She later appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to clarify her statement and explain why she’s planning to seek professional help.

"I've been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago," Mel B said on the show. "My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book."

