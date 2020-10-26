New accuser claims Harvey Weinstein forced her to perform sex act in mid 90s

A new accuser has stepped forward and filed a complaint against convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

According to the Daily News, a 61-year-old woman filed a complaint with the NYPD Special Victims Division alleging that in 1995 or 1996, while at a Manhattan nightclub with Weinstein, he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Detectives are now investigating the accusation, according to sources. The alleged assault is considered a first-degree criminal sexual act and has no statute of limitations on prosecution. A rep for Weinstein did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York for his conviction on third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women. He was sentenced in February and is in the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., east of Buffalo.

On Oct. 2, the disgraced movie producer was hit with six new counts of forcible sexual assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced at the time.

The new charges stem from alleged incidents involving two women and adds three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, the District Attorney's Office said.

Two of the counts include an alleged incident between September 2004 and September 2005 in which Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills, according to the amended case file.

The amended criminal complaint also accuses Weinstein of allegedly raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Weinstein now stands charged with four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The counts involve five women and stem from crimes that allegedly spanned from 2004 to 2013, the District Attorney's Office said in the amended case file.

If convicted as charged, the 68-year-old faces up to 140 years in prison.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual assault.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.