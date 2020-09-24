Harrison Ford cleared in FAA investigation after plane runway mishap earlier this year

Harrison Ford has been cleared in his Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation.

In April, an investigation was reportedly launched after the "Star Wars" actor made an error while operating a plane on a runway at the Hawthorne Airport in Southern California.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," Ford's rep said in a statement to Fox News at the time. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft."

The rep confirmed no one was injured and there was "never any danger of a collision."

Now, the investigation is in the 78-year-old actor's past, as the FAA offered Fox News a statement on Thursday, stating that the case was closed after the star completed a "remedial runway incursion training course."

No additional action was taken by the FAA, the statement said.

Reps for Ford did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to airport audio obtained by TMZ from the incident, Ford failed to follow a tower operator's direction to "hold short" on the runway due to "traffic" as he operated the aircraft from the runway to the taxiway.

In the audio recording, the operator scolds the actor for not following his instructions.

"Get across that runway now! I told you to hold short! You need to listen up," the operator says.

"Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry," Ford responds.

The outlet reported that another plane was reportedly 3,600 feet from Ford's aircraft.

This isn't the actor's first aviation incident.

In 2015, Ford crashed his vintage World War II plane at a Los Angeles golf course. That didn't stop him from doing the hobby he loves, however, as he hopped back in the pilot's seat just three months later.

