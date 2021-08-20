Handsy photo of Candace Cameron Bure and her husband is their daughter's 'fave pic'

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha, revealed her "fave pic" of her parents was the handsy photo the "Fuller House" star received backlash over last fall.

When asked to share her "fave pic" of Candace and Valeri Bure during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, the 23-year-old chose the photo where her dad's hand is on her mom's breast.

Natasha also chose a video of herself teaching Candace a TikTok dance as her "funniest memory" during the Q&A.

"Trying to film a TikTok together," Natasha captioned the video on her story. "Pls enjoy me teaching her."

The Hallmark Channel star defended the photo of herself and her husband at the time.

"Most of you love that post that you just saw," she said in an Instagram Story video. "And for all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband. We have so much fun together."

"He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does," she continued. "This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about. I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

The couple got married in 1996 and share three children together: Natasha, Lev and Maksim.