Hallmark claims Hilarie Burton never worked for them after star says she was fired over inclusivity demands

Hallmark has responded to Hilarie Burton’s claims that she was “let go” after she made several inclusivity demands.

A rep for the network told Fox News: “Hilarie Burton was not an employee of Crown Media Family Networks.”

The statement comes in the wake of comments made by Burton on Twitter on Sunday, in which she laid into the channel for being “let go” after insisting “on an LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting.”

Burton did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

“Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my…” Burton began her series of tweets.

“… Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”. I left it. And the paycheck. S----y being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear,” she continued.

Burton then said she would walk away “in a heartbeat” if presented with a similar situation.

“Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love🏳️‍🌈🎄💖 #receipts.”

Hallmark has been ensnared in controversy following the channel’s decision to pull an advertisement that featured two brides kissing during a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Hallmark has since apologized and said it would reinstate the advertisement.