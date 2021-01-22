Hailey Baldwin says ‘everything’s better in the Bahamas’ as she poses in tiny bikini

Hailey Baldwin is keeping it casual with her latest bikini look.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share several black-and-white pictures of herself posing in a tiny two-piece.

She paired her look with Chanel loafers and sunglasses, while her hair was wrapped in a towel.

"Everything’s better in the Bahamas 📸 @490tx," she captioned the snapshots, which appear to be from a past shoot.

In a separate post, Bieber is seen rocking a white top along with a matching oversized button-down, a black bucket hat and the same designer loafers. However this time she added a pair of white socks featuring a heart-printed design.

Baldwin captioned the smiling photo with a simple red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber took a trip to Hawaii, sharing pictures of their getaway to social media.

"Heart = full," Baldwin captioned the photos at the time, which featured a picture of the couple in nature, a selfie of Baldwin as well a snapshot of her in the ocean.

Bieber, 26, and Baldwin briefly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after. They reconciled in 2018 and have since married.