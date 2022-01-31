Super Bowl 2022: Guy Fieri reveals who he's pulling for, offers big game snack tip

Guy Fieri’s allegiances are a bit torn when it comes to Super Bowl LVI.

Fieri is a passionate Las Vegas Raiders fan who was born in Columbus, Ohio, just over 100 miles away from where the Cincinnati Bengals call home. The Bengals beat the Raiders on their way to a Super Bowl appearance, which Fieri admitted to Fox News Digital was painful to see.

Now the celebrity chef said he’s pulling for the Los Angeles Rams.

"But I think the Bengals, what ’88 was the last time? Ickey Woods went to UNLV, I went to UNLV. I was born in Ohio so there’s some appreciation there," Fieri said. "But Sean McVay is a good buddy of mine and I think he’s amazing. They took out the Niners which everybody up here in Northern California are big Niner fans. But I’m pulling Rams. My Ohio cousins are going to kill me, but I just want a great game."

For those who are planning to host parties and watch the game from their living rooms, Fieri offered a way to take the normal big game snack to the "next level."

"I don’t know if I can reinvent what is out there," he explained. "I think it’s all been done. The difference is doing it at the next level. Let’s take wings for instance. So, if you go in your seasoning, your wings and you bake them off in the oven, render down that chicken fat. Now you’ve got a cooked wing. Now, you can go to a regular pot on the stove with a little bit of oil and put a crisp on them, you don't have to go on a big, deep-frying experience where you have a big vat of oil."

"So, the kicker to that is, the wings already have flavor in them. Now you have a seasoned wing that is more like fried chicken but bringing five or six sauces. It doesn’t mean you have to go scratch and make every sauce. Make yourself a lime and (citrousy) sauce. Go make some orange chicken sauce or buy it and have a variety of sauces that people can take and drop their wings in and get some sauce on and now you got six dishes versus just one."

Fans will also be able to see Fieri star in his first-ever Super Bowl commercial. Fieri teamed up with Bud Light Seltzer to promote their newest creation – Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda. In the commercial, Fieri is the mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors and declares the hard soda product has the "loudest flavors ever."

One lucky fan will also be able to enter a contest through Feb. 8 to potentially have their name in the commercial.

The month of February will be especially busy for the world-renowned chef.

He will be the honoree at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (Feb. 24 - Feb. 27) for the charity work he’s done in the past helping first responders during the 2018 devastating California wildfires and providing relief for restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will also return to the Food Network for the Tournament of Champions III. Chefs on the show will be competing for $100,000.