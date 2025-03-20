Guns N’ Roses’ drummer Frank Ferrer leaves band after 19 years, new member joins tour

Guns N’ Roses is parting ways with Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in the band's run.

On Wednesday, the band made the announcement and thanked Ferrer "for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years." They also wished him "success in the next chapter of his musical journey."

Frank first joined the band during a show in June 2006, helping to anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, according to a press release.

His last show with the band took place on November 5, 2023, in Mexico.

SLASH CLAIMS ‘GUNS N’ ROSES’ WOULD’VE BEEN ‘CANCELED’ TODAY: ‘GLAD WE DIDN’T HAVE THE INTERNET BACK THEN’

On Wednesday, the band's official Instagram account also posted a tribute of their own.

"Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years," the caption read, alongside a photo of the band overlooking an impressive crowd.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

On Thursday, the band announced the arrival of Isaac Carpenter as its newest drummer, who will join G&R for their 2025 European, Asian and Middle East Tour, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carpenter is an accomplished American drummer and songwriter known for his dynamic contributions to alternative, hard rock and beyond, a press release obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

The drummer has worked with Duff McKagan’s Loaded, Awolnation, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit Barbarians of California, A Perfect Circle, The Exies, Ours and Black Lab, in addition to his large session, film and TV roster.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carpenter has made a name for himself by "uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry," the press release read.