Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Guns N’ Roses’ drummer Frank Ferrer leaves band after 19 years, new member joins tour

Isaac Carpenter, a seasoned drummer, will join the band throughout their 2025 European, Asian and Middle East tour

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Guns N’ Roses is parting ways with Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in the band's run. 

On Wednesday, the band made the announcement and thanked Ferrer "for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years." They also wished him "success in the next chapter of his musical journey."

Frank first joined the band during a show in June 2006, helping to anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, according to a press release. 

His last show with the band took place on November 5, 2023, in Mexico. 

SLASH CLAIMS ‘GUNS N’ ROSES’ WOULD’VE BEEN ‘CANCELED’ TODAY: ‘GLAD WE DIDN’T HAVE THE INTERNET BACK THEN’

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Dj Ashba and keyboardist Dizzy Reed of Guns N' Roses in 2014. 

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, drummer Frank Ferrer, guitarist Dj Ashba and keyboardist Dizzy Reed of Guns N' Roses in 2014.  (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the band's official Instagram account also posted a tribute of their own. 

"Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years," the caption read, alongside a photo of the band overlooking an impressive crowd.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

On Thursday, the band announced the arrival of Isaac Carpenter as its newest drummer, who will join G&R for their 2025 European, Asian and Middle East Tour, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The band paid tribute to their longtime drummer on March 19. 

The band paid tribute to their longtime drummer on March 19.  (Guns N' Roses)

Carpenter is an accomplished American drummer and songwriter known for his dynamic contributions to alternative, hard rock and beyond, a press release obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

The drummer has worked with Duff McKagan’s Loaded, Awolnation, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit Barbarians of California, A Perfect Circle, The Exies, Ours and Black Lab, in addition to his large session, film and TV roster. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Slash and Axl Rose onstage

Guns N' Roses will continue their European tour over the summer.  (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Carpenter has made a name for himself by "uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry," the press release read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending