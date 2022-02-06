Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says his classic car was stolen in Costa Mesa

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is asking his fans for help.

On Saturday morning, the 49-year-old musician took to Twitter revealing that his 1962 Chevy II had been stolen in Costa Mesa, California.

"My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II," he wrote alongside several photos of the missing classic. "This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police."

He concluded: "Please re-post, & find this car!!"

As of Sunday afternoon, the message had been shared over 1,500 times and had garnered 3,300 "likes."

The famed punk rock band has been teasing new music of late, albeit in a cryptic manner.

The band has shared a number of clips to Instagram featuring what appears to be new music but offers no context. However, the song "1972," the birth year of all three members of the band, is featured prominently in the clips.

Just over a week ago, it was announced Green Day would headline the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida, on March 19 alongside The Lumineers.

Other acts scheduled to appear at the festival include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats, the Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Skip Marley and more.

Ryan Dempster, Ozzie Smith and Gary Sheffield are among MLB legends scheduled to appear.