Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia is the subject of an upcoming doc featuring rare footage, daughter Trixie says

Jerry Garcia’s long, strange trip will be explored in an upcoming documentary.

RadicalMedia is teaming up with Jerry Garcia Family LLC and Red Light Management for the new project focusing on the Grateful Dead frontman. The late singer/guitarist’s pal and collaborator Justin Kreutzmann will serve as a director.

Garcia passed away in 1995 at age 53 from a heart attack.

"We are ecstatic to be moving forward with this film dedicated to our father Jerry Garcia, who he was and what drove his dedication to music," said the late star’s daughter, Trixie Garcia, in a statement sent to Fox News.

"Decades later and his influence is more powerful than ever," the 47-year-old shared. "Who better to illuminate the musical journey of Jerry Garcia than someone who grew up right in the middle of the Grateful Dead scene? Jerry loved Justin like one of his own and so do we. RadicalMedia is a seriously talented production company; together we intend to pay proper homage to the man who continues to inspire millions of fans around the planet! Because music heals and we all want just a little more time with Jerry."

The first-ever authorized Garcia documentary promises to be "an intimate look and the definitive story of the man, the father, artist, husband, musician, friend and co-founder of the Grateful Dead." The filmmakers will open Garcia’s personal archives for the first time, as well as feature never-before-heard interviews with Garcia himself, as well as those closest to him. Kreutzmann will also highlight never-before-seen footage from over the years, providing a more "intimate look."

"Going through airports or killing time before a Grateful Dead gig I could always hang with Jerry," said Kreutzmann. "When your dad’s the drummer in a band you still only have one dad… but you have a lot of uncles. It’s such a wonderful honor that Trixie and the Garcia family have put that same faith in me to tell Jerry’s story."

"When people ask what I miss most about him not being around, I think it’s just missing Jerry, the person," he revealed. "People like him don’t come around very often. It’s my dream to capture the feeling you got when you hung out with Jerry and listened to him play music. A lot of people have told the world what they thought of Jerry, but I want to show what Jerry thought of the world."

Kreutzmann, whose father is Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, previously served as a producer on Martin Scorsese’s 2017 documentary about the band titled "Long Strange Trip." He also directed the award-winning 2018 film "Break On Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek" and 2015’s "I’ll Take You There: Celebrating 75 Years of Mavis Staples."

The Grateful Dead has recently been a hot topic in Hollywood. In November, Deadline reported that Jonah Hill will star in Scorsese’s untitled biopic on Garcia. The actor will also serve as a producer on the film through his production company Strong Baby.

The publication further relayed, citing insiders close to the band, that the Grateful Dead and its management will also participate in putting the film together for Apple and have granted full use of the band’s musical catalog for the project.

"American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson" writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are set to pen the script, with Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment also joining Hill and Scorsese as producers.

Furthermore, the Dead’s Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will serve as executive producers along with their late bandmate’s daughter Trixie, as well as Eric Eisner and Bernie Cahill, the outlet shared.

The film will see Hill, 37, collaborate with Scorsese, 79, again after the pair had first connected on 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street," which earned Hill his second Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Reps for Hill and Scorsese did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.