Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan fired by Recording Academy

Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Grammys who was put on leave last month, was fired by the Recording Academy on Monday.

The firing comes after Dugan claimed she was sexually harassed by the organization's top attorney. She also recently called into question the integrity of the Grammy nominations, citing conflicts of interest playing a role in the process.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, the Academy said the decision to fire Dugan was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” into Dugan and her allegations. It said the reviews found “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” though no specifics were offered.

“The investigation overwhelmingly confirmed the serious complaints that had been lodged against her by a multitude of academy staff members," Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the academy's National Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "The damage she has caused this organization is truly heartbreaking.”

Dugan offered a statement to Fox News, pointing out that she was not interviewed during the investigations.

“I was recruited and hired by the Recording Academy to make positive change; unfortunately, I was not able to do that as its CEO. While I am disappointed by this latest development, I am not surprised given the Academy’s pattern of dealing with whistleblowers," read Dugan's statement. "Is anyone surprised that its purported investigations did not include interviewing me or addressing the greater claims of conflicts of interest and voting irregularities?"

She continued: "So, instead of trying to reform the corrupt institution from within, I will continue to work to hold accountable those who continue to self-deal, taint the Grammy voting process and discriminate against women and people of color. Artists deserve better. To me, this is the real meaning of 'stepping up.'"

Dugan's attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin also offered a statement to Fox News, slamming the decision to fire Dugan as "despicable."

“The Academy’s decision to terminate Ms. Dugan and immediately leak that information to the press further demonstrates that it will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest," the statement said. "The decision is despicable and, in due course, the Academy, it’s leadership and its attorneys will be held accountable under the law.”

Dugan had been on administrative leave since mid-January when she was ousted amid a complaint about her treatment of a longtime Recording Academy employee. Dugan had also raised several issues about the way the organization ran and accused its top lawyers of acting inappropriately toward her during a business meeting, which she detailed in a discrimination complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Following the complaint, the Recording Academy launched an investigation, as the complaint alleged that Joel Katz, an attorney that provides general counsel for the academy, tried to kiss her against her wishes during a dinner that was presented as a business meeting.

Katz has since said that he “categorically and emphatically denies her version of that evening.”

Dugan was placed on leave just days before the Grammy Awards, which made no mention of her ousting.

“We could not reward her with a lucrative settlement and thereby set a precedent that behavior like hers has no consequence,” the academy’s executive committee wrote in a letter to members. “Our members and employees, and the entire music industry, deserve better than that.”

Dugan said her ousting was also retaliation for calling out the culture of the academy, saying she learned as CEO that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, had left the post over a rape allegation, yet she was still expected to give him a lucrative consulting position.

Dugan's EEOC stated that Portnow "allegedly raped a female recording artist, which was, upon information and belief, the real reason his contract was not renewed."

Portnow said Dugan's assertions were “false and outrageous” and that he had been “completely exonerated” in an investigation.

The academy said it had engaged in some settlement discussions with Dugan but opted to fire her instead, and will begin the search for a new CEO.

Harvey Mason Jr., who is serving as interim CEO, said in a statement to Fox News that in searching for a replacement, the academy will "look carefully to see where the last [CEO] led us astray."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.