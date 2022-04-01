Etiquette expert says we've overlooked Lady Gaga's great kindness toward Liza Minnelli

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Will Smith's shocking slap of Chris Rock during the live Oscars broadcast last Sunday night has been news all week long — including on Friday night, given that Smith has now resigned from the Motion Picture Academy — one etiquette expert is saying that far too many people have ignored an important and beautiful gesture shown on stage that same night.

It happened toward the end of the evening — and many people may have missed it.

"I want to take this opportunity to redirect and shine a light on a sweeter, more tender moment instead."

But they should go back and watch the clip on video, argues one individual, as it offers a great opportunity for learning in today's fraught and often fractured society.

In a newsletter message she sent out on email on Friday to subscribers — and which she gave permission to Fox News Digital to share with readers — etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore, based in Florida, said that while Smith's slap of Rock has been "the moment that everyone has been talking about, I want to take this opportunity to redirect and shine a light on a sweeter, more tender moment instead."

Whitemore said that "near the end of the show, Lady Gaga was joined by legendary actress and singer Liza Minnelli to announce the Oscar for Best Picture."

But as Minnelli, who is 76, addressed the audience from her wheelchair on stage, "she looked flustered at times," said Whitmore.

"She struggled to complete her sentences and fumbled with her cue cards" as she sat onstage in front of the live audience during the broadcast.

Whitmore continued, "At one point Minnelli utter[ed], ‘I don’t understand.’ That’s when Gaga gracefully assist[ed] her, saying, ‘I got it.’"

Recreating the elegant and seamless moment in which Gaga came to Minnelli's rescue, Whitmore related the following: "Gaga then reache[d] down and [took] the show business legend by the hand as if to comfort her. Just before they announce[d] the nominees, Lady Gaga lean[ed] down and whisper[ed] to Minnelli, ‘I gotcha.'"

Whitmore added, "And Minnelli replie[d], ‘I know.’"

Said Whitmore, "When I heard that, my heart suddenly melted into a puddle."

She said that Lady Gaga could have handled the entire situation quite differently.

Instead, "she chose to give Minnelli all the glory while preserving her dignity."

Added Whitmore, "This is the epitome of etiquette."

She urged anyone who had not yet seen the interaction between Gaga and Minnelli to watch the clip for the touching (and teaching) moment it offered.

Here it is:

The talented singer and actress Lady Gaga has worked with other show business legends over the years.

Perhaps most notably, she has worked closely with Tony Bennett, whose family said in early 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Bennett is 95 years old today.

As Fox News Digital reported last summer, Gaga and Bennett made their first album together, "Cheek to Cheek," back in 2014.

In 2021, they completed their second album.

International etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore has advised clients on proper etiquette for many everyday situations — including appropriate behavior aboard flights, proper tipping during the holidays, and preparing guest rooms for visitors.

