Grammy-winning gospel singer Tori Kelly released from hospital after reportedly being treated for blood clots

Kelly, 30, shared a health update following a medical emergency last month

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Gospel singer Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery. 

Kelly, 30, is back home after spending several days hospitalized as she reportedly suffered from severe blood clots.

The two-time Grammy Award winner shared an update with her fans on social media by posting a series of heartfelt videos and photos. 

Tori Kelly red carpet

Tori Kelly was reportedly being treated for severe blood clots. (Getty Images)

"home sweet home," she captioned her recent Instagram post. 

Included in the carousel of videos and photos, Kelly is seen hugging her puppies followed by a "Get better soon" card signed by her loving pets. 

Tori Kelly get well soon card

Tori Kelly received a "Get better soon" card signed by her loving pets. (Tori Kelly/Instagram)

The singer continued to share photos of a table full of flowers and even a screenshot of a text message that read, "Beyonce sent flowers to the house."

Kelly replied, "ummmm Beyoncé?" seemingly surprised by the special gift from the R&B and pop sensation.

Tori Kelly text message screenshot

Tori Kelly shared a screenshot of a text message that read, "Beyonce sent flowers to the house." (Tori Kelly/Instagram)

Other photos included her relaxing while playing video games, watching the hit show "Friends" and eating desserts. 

Last week, the "Paper Hearts" singer shared a message with her fans that she was "feeling stronger now and hopeful" after she was reportedly treated for blood clots around her vital organs after she collapsed.

She began her statement with, "As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges."

"It's been a scary few days," she admitted to her followers, "but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you."

She also noted how grateful she is for the "amazing doctors and nurses that have been looking after me."

Tori Kelly red carpet

Tori Kelly, 30, shared a health update following a medical emergency last month. (Gabe Ginsberg)

She added in part, "I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I've received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

tori kelly on red carpet

Tori Kelly thanked her fans for their prayers after her "scary" health emergency. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

The handwritten note was signed "Love, Tori" with a heart drawn next to it, and for her caption, she wrote "deuteronomy 31:8," a bible verse that reads, "The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

