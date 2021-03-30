'Godzilla vs. Kong' star Millie Bobby Brown reveals how she's most like her character

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Madison in the new action-thriller "Godzilla vs. Kong" and admits she's a lot like her teen character.

The 17-year-old British star first played Madison in 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which was also her feature film debut.

"This film, specifically, I really wanted to make it authentic and a coming of age story of a young girl trying to find her way through this madness," she told Fox News while promoting the film. "I loved coming back to this character, especially because she's so feisty and she's very much like me."

Brown added that she loves playing young female characters who "discover and [do their] research and are intelligent and smart and curious" -- and with whom she can continue to grow.

THE MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES OF 2021

Returning to the world of CGI/special effects was also exciting for Brown.

"You have to smile then you have to frown and you have to scream, and you have to act surprised and they take like a thousand pictures, it's insane," she described. "And they do it all at once and it flashes and then you leave and then they have me 3D pulling all different facial expressions for the CGI in case they have to add me into any of the stuff."

The blockbuster film, directed by Adam Wingard, features a large ensemble cast including Kyle Chandler, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Demián Bichir.

Skarsgård told Fox News because of all the green screen technology he had no idea what the film would actually look like.

"I was quite speechless... You have a vague idea what it might look like but it's still mind-blowing when you watch the final end result," he admitted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Swedish actor revealed he'd been "itching" to star in another action project since playing Tarzan in 2016.

"When this came up, with Adam who's such a wonderful filmmaker, I was ready to do something big and crazy and fun and entertaining," Skarsgård said.

Meanwhile, González told Fox News she was "in awe" of the scale of everything. "Seeing Godzilla and seeing Kong and how he acted and his emotional core... It was just such a pretty movie," she added.

The Mexican actress added how she loved learning about the history of these iconic monster films.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I remember we would get together in Australia or Hawaii and watch older movies," she recalled. "Or the Japanese version of one. It was so cool because we learned about the [types] of different films [such as] stop motion to the costumes and the amount of support these films have had, has kept them alive for many generations."

"Godzilla vs. Kong" is playing in theaters now and will be available to stream on March 31 via HBO Max.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.