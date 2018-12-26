‘Glee’ star Jesse Luken arrested for DUI after crashing car

“Glee” star Jesse Luken was busted for driving under the influence in early December, Fox News has learned.

According to police documents, the 35-year-old performer and director was arrested on Dec. 6 in Glendale, Calif., and was booked in the city jail before posting a $5,000 bail.

The “42” actor was involved in a single-car accident and, when law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found his Toyota resting on the curb with the right front tire mangled and the airbag deployed, TMZ reported.

Per the outlet, Luken, who played Bobby “Boom Boom” Surette on the mega-hit show, was discovered in the driver’s seat and smelled heavily of alcohol. He was then given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Luken is the latest in a series of former "Glee" stars to have fallen on the wrong side of the law or experienced their share of issues.

Mark Salling hanged himself in January while he was awaiting sentencing in a child porn case in Los Angeles. In 2013, Cory Monteith died of a heroin and alcohol overdose in his Vancouver hotel room, and in 2017 Naya Rivera was arrested in West Virginia for domestic violence against her husband.