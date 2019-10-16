Expand / Collapse search
Gina Rodriguez issues another apology for using the N-word in a video

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Gina Rodriguez attends the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on May 31, 2015.

Gina Rodriguez has issued a second apology after saying the N-word in an Instagram video.

The “Jane the Virgin” star, 35, created controversy when she filmed herself rapping along to the Fugees song “Ready or Not” — and said the racial slur that is part of the lyrics.

She initially apologized in a follow-up video, saying, “I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill” — which many fans deemed insincere, as she appeared to apologize for liking the song instead of addressing the implications of her actions.

Late Tuesday, she gave it another shot.

“In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it,” Rodriguez said in a statement, which she later shared on Instagram.

“The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel,” she continued. “Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core. It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down.

“I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

She turned off commenting on Instagram so followers couldn’t respond to her words.

