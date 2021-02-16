Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' character toys scrapped by Hasbro amid controversy: report

Following Gina Carano’s firing from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," Hasbro has reportedly scrapped plans to make more toys based on her character, Cara Dune.

The actress and former MMA fighter was recently fired from her role on the hit science fiction show over comments she made on social media. The move marked the latest in a slew of calls for Disney to fire Carano after she drew criticism for multiple posts on social media, including one in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany.

Now it seems that Hasbro has decided that Carano will be further scrubbed from having any relation to the "Star Wars" show by stopping production of her likeness in toys.

Neither representatives for Hasbro nor Carano immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

'MANDALORIAN' STAR GINA CARANO SPEAKS OUT ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH OVER CONSERVATIVE, ANTI-MASK TWEETS

However, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, retailer BigBadToyStore noted that the company is not producing any more action figures of Carano’s character in light of recent events, forcing it to cancel pre-orders.

"The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received," a spokeswoman for BigBadToyStore told the outlet Monday via email. "Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run. Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure."

The move from the toymaker is likely welcomed news to collectors who got their hands on the initial batch of Cara Dune figures since they’ll apparently be the last and therefore a possibly rare commodity in the lucrative "Star Wars" toy collection community.

VINCE VAUGHN, ADAM SANDLER AND OTHER HOLLYWOOD CONSERVATIVES

Carano’s firing from Disney prompted many fans of both her and "The Mandalorian" to sign a Change.org petition calling on Disney to reverse its decision to fire the actress.

"I'm not going to say she was right or wrong with her views, but firing celebrities over their political views has been happening way too often, and once again, Hollywood has struck down another conservative," the petition's author writes. "What she said may have been a little extreme, and I can even see why some people may have been offended, but her tweet was not made to incite violence or to express discrimination or hatred of any sort to any particular group."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carano played Cara Dune in seven episodes of "The Mandalorian" across its first two seasons in 2019 and 2020. She was rumored to be the center of the upcoming "Mandalorian" spin-off "Rangers of the New Republic" at Disney+, but Disney has not yet announced casting for the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite calls to reinstate her, Carano has reportedly already moved on from "The Mandalorian." According to Deadline, the actress is hitting back at Disney and cancel culture by partnering with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire on a new movie project.