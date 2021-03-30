Gina Carano slams former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp for calling her a 'Nazi'

Gina Carano fired back at former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, who called the actress a Nazi while making an appearance on a late-night talk show.

Heitkamp appeared on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on March 19 where the topic of cancel culture was discussed.

Heitkamp, who served as a U.S. senator from North Dakota from 2013 to 2019, suggested that Carano was fired from the Disney+ show "The Mandalorian" because "she was a Nazi... she does hang with white supremacists."

Heitkamp continued, "I suppose I'm now subject to defamation now [...] but we have to be really careful. There's two things the Republicans think they're going to get Biden on: cancel culture and this whole Dr. Seuss stuff that's going on, where they're reading 'Green Eggs and Ham,' proving that some of these senators can actually read, and immigration."

Carano responded on Twitter, "Here we have more of the dehumanizing phase of cancel culture."

"Repeat lies over and over until the population takes them as 'truth'. False, disturbing & disgusting language coming from a former US Senator. @HeidiHeitkamp," the former MMA fighter continued. "You knew as soon as you said it you were liable."

Carano was fired from the "Star Wars" spinoff series in February after drawing intense criticism for a post on social media in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany and conservatives to the Jewish people.

She had previously caught backlash for other comments about the coronavirus, the use of gender pronouns, and election fraud.

On Feb. 10, a Lucasfilm (the show's producer) spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Since her firing, Carano now has a movie deal with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro.

Reps for Carano and Heitkamp didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.